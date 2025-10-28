Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai: Pop icon spotted in ‘Party Naked’ tee ahead of mega concert

The singer’s India visit has sparked even more buzz, with reports suggesting he might meet Shah Rukh Khan to discuss a potential collaboration for SRK’s upcoming project KING. If true, this crossover between Bollywood’s Badshah and the King of Latin Pop would be nothing short of iconic — uniting two of the biggest global entertainers on one stage (or screen).

Latin pop icon Enrique Iglesias has officially landed in India, sending fans into a frenzy ahead of his much-awaited two-night concert in Mumbai. The global superstar, known for his romantic hits and electrifying stage presence, was spotted at the airport in a casual t-shirt that cheekily read “Party Naked”, setting the perfect tone for his high-energy performances lined up at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex, on October 29 and 30.

About Enrique Born in Madrid to legendary Spanish singer Julio Iglesias and Filipina socialite Isabel Preysler, Enrique carved his own path to fame, initially performing under a pseudonym to escape the shadow of his father’s legacy. His music has long resonated with Indian audiences — from romantic ballads like Hero and Bailamos to dance anthems like Escape, Rhythm Divine, and Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You).

On his coming to India for the concert, Enrique said to Firstpost, “The supporters in India are fantastic. They possess such genuine appreciation and reverence for the art of music. When I take the stage in India, the audiences are simply outstanding. The energy level is remarkable. I am eager to experience that energy level with my fans in India.”

Enrique’s connection with India Enrique’s connection with India goes back decades. He first performed in Mumbai in 2004, returning in 2012 for his Euphoria World Tour, which included stops in Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru. His concerts played a major role in introducing Indian audiences to Latin pop, paving the way for the global concert boom the country is witnessing today.

Now, as he returns to India after 13 years — in a year that’s already seen Coldplay, Guns N’ Roses, Cigarettes After Sex, and Ed Sheeran perform — Enrique’s comeback feels like a nostalgic full-circle moment.