EXCLUSIVE| Adah Sharma: My fans motivated me for my singing debut

A quick glance at Adah Sharma’s Instagram page can tell how much she loves singing and dancing. And now, all set to make her singing debut, the actor is releasing her first song soon. Talking to us exclusively, Adah says it was her fans who motivated her to take this plunge. “Whenever I used to put post where I’m singing, everything was live sound or a rough video. Whether it’s me playing the ukulele on my terrace with the crows in the background or playing piano at my home and singing, everything is live and never pre-recorded. My fans always used to say that I should release my own song, so here I am. They were my motivation,” says the actor, who has been seen in recent projects such as The Kerala Story, Bastar: The Naxal Story, Sunflower 2 and Commando. Adah Sharma will make her singing debut

“I was so busy in the past year, but before I got into another project, I thought I should release something. A friend named Ontoy worked with me on the music, and my whole team was there with me to help with anything that I needed,” adds Adah, who has collaborated with PETA India to gift a mechanical robotic elephant, Baladhasan, to the Pournamikavi temple in Kerala.

Interestingly, the 32-year-old didn’t opt for anything mainstream or conventional to begin her singing stint, instead she picked a religious track to embark on this new journey. “I chanted the Shiv Tandam Stotram in a live session on Instagram from a temple -- it got so many millions of views on YouTube and Instagram. It was so impromptu. I felt the first thing should be this only, kehte hain na harr kaam bhagwaan ka naam leke start karte hain,” says Adah, adding that the track will be a refreshing version with some really cool beats.

“You could dance to it, do kathak, meditate or even go into a trance while listening to it. I hope we made a version that people feel like listening to again and again. We shot it in the most basic and simple way, not using any fancy gadgets. The ocean and nature were very important and Shiv Tandav is about the elements of nature, so we have shot according to that. I can’t wait to share it with everyone,” says an excited Adah.

Here, the actor reveals that she consciously decided to not attach her first song or studio to any music label to avoid the commercialisation that happens in the industry. “I thought my first song should be so personal that it should go through my social media handles. I didn’t want anyone externally to come and tell me how I can make my song more commercial. I didn’t want anyone discussing anything about views, likes, and shares,” she reasons, and adds, “If it will be on my own pages, there won’t be any interference and I have a good following, that’s not an issue. I wanted it to be direct from my heart to the audience. I have got an offer though, the talks are going on, if something really nice comes my way, I would love to sing in a film as well, let’s see.”

When asked if there are any plans for the future to take her singing career forward, and she concludes by saying, “I have learnt classical carnatic music for 11 years as a child, no one knows that yet. Playback is a very cool thing, but as an actor I feel it is a bonus if you sing your songs on your own, I hope I can do that in the future. I love singing and dancing. Even if I don’t get a chance to do those in my movies, I will still continue to do it side by side.”