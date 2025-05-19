Exclusive| Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor’s film Tu Yaa Main to go on floors in June

Actors Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor are all set to begin shooting for Tu Yaa Main, a psychological thriller directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Filming is slated to start in the second week of June. So far, only a teaser — featuring the duo swimming in a lake — has been shot. Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav will be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's film.

Sources reveal that the actors have already kicked off joint reading sessions, which will continue until the end of May. The film will be shot extensively in and around Mumbai, with the schedule expected to wrap by mid-July.

To prep for his role, Adarsh has resumed intense physical training — the same kind he undertook for Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan (2023).

Speaking to us about the upcoming shoot, the actor shared, “I’m truly thrilled to start working on this film. It’s a completely different genre from what I’ve done before, and that’s what drew me to the project. Collaborating with Bejoy Nambiar, who has such a distinct cinematic voice, and sharing the screen with Shanaya Kapoor makes this even more special. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating.”

In an earlier chat with us, Adarsh also opened up about working with Shanaya for the first time.

“She is super chill and fun to work with,” he said, adding, “We’ve only shot the teaser so far, but it has been a good experience.”