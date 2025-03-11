Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s collab goes wrong in Tu Yaa Main teaser, but Suhana, Khushi and fans are impressed

After Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, another Kapoor gal who always harboured the dream of becoming an actor one day is Shanaya Kapoor. She was all set to begin her journey in the land of cinema back in 2022, when Karan Johar announced her debut film Bedhadak with Gurfateh Pirzada and fellow debutante Lakshya. But sadly, the project never took off and ended up being shelved. While Lakshya made his debut in 2023 with Kill, Shanaya patiently waited for her turn. Well, the time is finally here for her to shine. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya just dropped the teaser of her debut film Tu Yaa Main. Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in Tu Yaa Main

Shanaya Kapoor took to her social media handle to share the good news with her fans. The star kid is joining forces with actor Adarsh Gourav for her first release, titled Tu Yaa Main. Backed by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow, the terrifying yet entertaining tale has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The teaser begins with Adarsh, a content creator, jumping into a lake to shoot the most ‘kadak’ sunrise of Mumbai for his followers. Little did he know that he would cross paths with Shanaya, a fellow content creator, who claims to be more popular than him. As they discuss the possibility of a collaboration, Shanaya and Adarsh find out that they aren’t alone in the lake.

As an alligator takes Adarsh away, Shanaya is left screaming. Their short and sweet interaction along with this collab which goes insanely wrong has left netizens quite impressed. Many have lauded the two actors in the comment section below, with special mention for Shanaya who seems promising. One such internet user stated, “Honestly I can clearly see potential in shanaya,like THIS IS SO GOOD,KIDDOS😍😍,” whereas another comment read, “I think Shanaya is looking better with her expression n screen presence! Don’t know why her debut was delayed so much and trolled unnecessary! All the best girl 🙌.” Shanaya’s cheerleaders also showered the comment section with love. For instance, her BFF Suhana Khan shared, “OMG LOVE ITTT😍😍 YAYYYY,” whereas Shanaya’s cousin Khushi Kapoor cheered, “WOOHOOOOOOOO.”

Along with the teaser, Shanaya shared, “Love. Terror. And a collab gone very, very wrong. 💘🐊 Who’s more excited for this one #TuYaaMain ? #LikeShareSurvive #Valentines2026 💘.” Well, we are quite excited to witness Shanaya’s debut opposite the extremely versatile Adarsh on Valentine’s Day next year!