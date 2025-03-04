Adarsh Gourav returns to his Telugu roots and signs a psychological thriller: ‘Unlike anything I've done’

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who recently starred in Superboys of Malegaon, is set to make his south debut with a Telugu film. Billed as a psychological thriller, the currently untitled movie will be produced by Jahnavi, daughter of RRR producer DVV Danayya. (Also Read: Adarsh Gourav reveals Australian co-star on Alien Earth was obsessed with Aamir Khan's Lagaan, kept humming O Rey Chhori) Adarsh Gourav was recently seen in Superboys of Malegaon and Alien: Earth.

Adarsh Gourav's maiden Telugu film

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the upcoming film will be directed by Baba Shashank and is slated to be released in 2025. Adarsh said it's the biggest thrill "to explore diverse narratives across industries".

“The South film industry has consistently delivered some of the most compelling and innovative films, and I’m excited to finally be a part of it. This project, in particular, is unlike anything I’ve ever done. It's in the psychological horror genre and has a gripping story that immediately drew me in,” Adarsh added.

“Collaborating with a visionary team and making my Telugu debut with Jahnavi's production is truly special. I can't wait for audiences to see what we’re creating,” the actor said in a statement.

Recent work

Gourav is known for films such as The White Tiger, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and the web series Guns & Gulaabs. His performance in The White Tiger even earned him a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. He was last seen in the film Superboys of Malegaon and the web series Alien: Earth, both released this year.

Interestingly, Adarsh comes from a Telugu-speaking family: His father is Satishnarayana Bhagavatula from Srikakulam, and his mother is Padmavati from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. But he grew up in Jamshedpur and Mumbai. Further details about the cast and crew of his debut film is awaited.

Inputs from PTI