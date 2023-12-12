Tiger Baby's year in rear-view: From Dahaad, Made in Heaven to The Archies, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

This year has been quite a diverse and busy journey for Tiger Baby, the dynamic film and web studio led by visionary filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. From the powerful roar of Dahaad to the captivating narrative of Made in Heaven Season 2 and the delightful revival of The Archies, Tiger Baby has consistently pushed creative boundaries, showcasing an impressive range and versatility — all within the span of a single year. (Also Read: The Archies: What makes Suhana Khan the perfect Veronica Lodge) Tiger Baby's releases across 2023: Dahaad, Made in Heaven Season 2, The Archies, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Capping off this remarkable year with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, their 4th release, the studio once again proves its versatility by exploring the challenges of friendships in the digital age.

Dahaad

Tiger Baby commenced the year with a powerful roar in the form of Reema’s directorial, Dahaad. The crime thriller not only received love from audiences but also garnered critical acclaim for its riveting narrative and brilliant performances, setting the stage for the studio's venture into diverse genres.

Made in Heaven Season 2

Following the success of Dahaad, Tiger Baby revisited the world of wedding planning with. The second season of the critically acclaimed web series continued to explore the complexities of relationships, societal norms, and the pursuit of happiness, highlighting the studio's ability to cater to different tastes.

The Archies

In a delightful surprise, Tiger Baby then resurrected the beloved characters from Archie Comics, tapping into the nostalgia of audiences across generations. The success of The Archies reaffirmed Tiger Baby's capability to adapt and reimagine content for contemporary audiences, showcasing the studio's commitment to storytelling that transcends time.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

As the year draws to a close, Tiger Baby now brings viewers Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-digital-age drama that explores the intricacies of friendship in the age of social media. Directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, the film adds another dimension to Tiger Baby's range, demonstrating their commitment to telling stories that resonate with the evolving dynamics of society. The film stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav. It's slated to release on Netflix India on December 26.

