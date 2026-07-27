Exclusive| Adil Hussain: My nieces are stuck in Assam's flood at Sivasagar

Actor Adil Hussain, born and brought up in Assam expresses anger and frustration at the current situation where his home state is dealing with floods. He says, "I've been witnessing devastating floods every year since childhood and this year it's even more. I feel terribly frustrated, angry, sad and depressed because the floods is a recurring problem and the authorities since the time I grew up in Assam haven't been able to manage the situation. Unplanned townships have grown, marshlands have been filled with industries and trees have been cut. There's been no investigation on how to resolve the issue so people in flood affected areas can be taken care of by reducing their misery." He adds that he has been trying to help his family stuck in the floods. He says, "My sister's daughters, my nieces and their respective husbands have their houses filled with water in Upper Assam's Sivasagar. I've been trying to find a way to help them and the situation is terrible." He adds that he has been in constant touch with singer Papon who is also trying to help those dealing with the situation.

Adil Hussain

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He says the need of the hour is a comprehensive flood management plan. "Indian scientists are sending satellites to the moon and so many countries have tackled the flood situation. Netherlands has reclaimed land from the sea. I cannot understand how government after government cannot find an expert committee- engineers, landspace planners, city planners—to come together and solve the problem." He adds that he has been trying to amplify the situation through social media and urges everyone to contribute to help Assam.

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