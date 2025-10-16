Adil Hussain explains why he regrets working in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh: ‘I found if misogynistic’

Actor Adil Hussain has once again spoken about why he regrets being a part of Kabir Singh , the 2019 blockbuster starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani that became one of the year’s biggest hits — and one of its most debated films. While it set the box office ablaze, the remake of Arjun Reddy drew sharp criticism for glorifying toxic masculinity and problematic gender dynamics.

In a recent interview to Mid-Day, the 62-year-old actor revisited his unease over featuring in the film, admitting that he hadn’t read the complete script before signing on. “I was travelling extensively with Mukti Bhawan then and didn’t have the time to go through the full script or watch the original Telugu version,” he said. Hoping to turn down the offer, Adil said he even asked his manager to quote an unusually high fee — five times his standard rate — assuming the producers would walk away. But they agreed.

He eventually took on the role after reading one particular scene he found “brilliantly written.” Yet, when he finally watched the finished film, his reaction was one of deep discomfort.

“I found it misogynistic. When I saw the film, I thought, ‘What have I done?’” he shared, adding that his regret stems from personal accountability rather than criticism of the director. “It’s not about what Sandeep Reddy Vanga has done — it’s my responsibility. I could have said no. Several women friends expressed disappointment. It was important for me to say I regret doing that film,” Adil added.

The Life of Pi and Ishqiya actor has often championed storytelling that “entertains the soul, not just the senses,” and his discomfort with Kabir Singh aligns with that philosophy. The controversy had previously ignited a brief social media spat between him and Sandeep, where the latter claimed the film gave Adil more visibility than his “art films” and even threatened to replace his face with an AI-generated version.

Adil, however, continues to own his choice acknowledging that while Kabir Singh may have been a commercial triumph, it remains, for him, a creative misstep he wishes he’d avoided.