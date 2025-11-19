Exclusive | Adivi Sesh to put on his dancing shoes for the first time, to do a dance number with Dacoit

Actor Adivi Sesh is known for his action and thriller films like Kshanam, Evaru and Major in Indian film industry but he is embracing a new skill. We have exclusively learnt that for the first time in his career, the actor will be part of a entertaining dance number, marking his debut of sorts. Adivi Sesh will next be seen in Dacoit and G2.

The actor will be soon start shooting the dance track for his upcoming film Dacoit, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The choreography has been finalised but the actor remains tight-lipped about the details of who is orchestrating the entertaining track.

When we reached out to the Sesh for more information on his first dance track, he teases, “I am not going to spoil the surprise right away! Fans and well wishers will have to be wait for more details but I assure you that it will be worth it.”

The actor-writer, made his acting debut in 2010 film Karma. What took him over two decades to do a dance number?

“So, everytime I write, I don't try to fit in dance , to me it has to go with the flow. Dacoit has the scope for a dance number, and I thought why not. If the story needs something, I will do it as an actor,” says the actor, who is also shooting for G2, a sequel to his 2018 blockbuster spy thriller Goodachari.

Last seen in Bollywood with the film Major (2022), and in Telugu with HIT 2(2022), Sesh is hopeful that fans will love his efforts, like they have always supported him.

“They have never seen me like that for sure and the way they have supported me in all the endeavours so far, I am counting on them liking it (laughs),” Sesh concludes.