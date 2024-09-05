(Exclusive) Alan Walker wishes to act in a Bollywood film; talks about his Indian friends Pritam, Virat Kohli, Badshah

“My fans in India, the Walkers, are the main reason I love coming back. Their support and passion are incredible, and it’s amazing to see how deeply they connect with my music. Their energy keeps me motivated to return. The food is a favourite too. Indian cuisine is a bit too spicy for me, but I still try it every time,” says Norwegian DJ and record producer Alan Walker, who is excited about his upcoming visit to India. Alan Walker

Talking to us exclusively, he adds that “every time I come back, the connection just gets stronger”. He says, “India feels like second home to me. This will be my 10th visit and I’m stoked about my tour. Ever since my first trip in 2016, I’ve been hooked on the vibe — the people, the culture, the music – it’s infectious. Mumbai holds a special place in my heart. Visiting India is always an epic experience. Plus, I’ve made some great friends in India, which makes every visit even more special.”

Speaking of his love for India, Walker goes on to talk about Bollywood and how diligently he follows Hindi film music. “I’m fascinated by how deeply film and music are intertwined in the culture of India, playing such a significant role in people’s lives. It’s amazing to see how music is not just entertainment, but a powerful force that brings people together. I’ve been enjoying tracks from artistes such as Badshah and Pritam. They really capture the vibrant energy of Indian music. I’d love to collaborate with Pritam. He is a close friend, and we keep in touch regularly. His blend of traditional and modern sounds is inspiring. Together, I think we’d create something truly special,” he says, adding that he shares a close bond with cricketer Virat Kohli too. “I met Virat during the IPL opening ceremony and we had a great time. I also connected with Guru Randhawa (musician) and we were vibing on some new music together.” Would acting in a Bollywood film ever excite him? “I’d consider acting in a Bollywood film, provided I could keep my hoodie on throughout,” he laughs.

Not just Bollywood, Walker is also a Punjabi music aficionado. He shares, “I’ve come across some impressive tracks while exploring new music. I’m excited to dive deeper into this vibrant genre and discover more of its rich, diverse sounds and collaborate with some Punjabi artistes soon.”

Talking about his upcoming tour, he adds, “I’m really excited to bring the Walkerworld experience to India for my 10-city tour this year. It’s a new set with lots of special experiences and stage features. I hear tickets are selling fast, and I can’t wait to be there! I’m also planning to add a few surprises to my performances, inspired by my love for Indian music and culture.”

His song Faded was a chart-topper, which continues to receive love even today. Did he anticipate such an impact? “(Laughs) no, of course not. The song just surpassed two billion streams on Spotify this week, which is astonishing. It really connected with listeners worldwide. I always hoped it would do well, but hitting this milestone shows we created something that truly resonated with so many people. It’s humbling and encouraging,” Walker ends.