Indian fans sing along the loudest: Alan Walker

Music producer and DJ Alan Walker performed to a crowd of 25,000 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, where he also unveiled the new team track for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. “I thought it was really cool collaboration. I have big passion and love for India, and I thought it was a very unique project. I admire RCB, and my Indian fans," he tells us. Alan Walker performed at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, unveiling the new team track for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

For these fans, The Faded hitmaker also announces the WalkerWorld India Tour on his visit which is set to be the biggest multi-city tour in the country for Walker. Ask him what it is about the Indian audience he admires so much and he says, “My music has resonated with the Indian audience since Faded. There's no passion I've found anywhere else which even gets close to what I experience in India. The fans here sing louder than anywhere else I've ever performed. That's what really sets them apart from any other country and also why I really enjoy coming to India because it's so mesmerising.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The DJ is set to tour from September to October across 10 cities; Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahemdabad, Kochi, Shillong, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai.

Although the Norwegian DJ is “mainly a soccer fan” he understands the craze behind cricket. “I wanted to experience the cricket fans’ enthusiasm live in a stadium. [In fact] after this collaboration, I’d love to try to get into cricket!” Walker shares revealing this was one of the motivations to grab this opportunity.

Ask the 26-year-old if he had anything specific in mind while composing the multi-lingual track, which has English, Kannada and Hindi lyrics, and he replies, “I worked on creating something that resembles the kind of music my Indian fans like. It’s different from anything I’ve done yet.”