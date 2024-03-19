Alan Walker composes track for RCB ahead of IPL 2024

Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker has joined hands with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to craft a track for the team ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season of 2024. DJ Alan Walker composes a team track for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year

The song which is titled ‘Team Side ft RCB’, features Norwegian pop artist Sofiloud, and is all set to premiere on Tuesday at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium as part of the #RCBUnbox event. The song, which has an electro-house vibe, is a multi-lingual track featuring English, Kannada and Hindi.

Walker will perform a thirty-minute live set, where he will be joined by artistes such as Raghu Dixit, Neeti Mohan, Brodha V, Jordindian and Barfi Katcheri. The event will also host players of RCB and notable personalities such as cricketers Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik, producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, actor Rishab Shetty and many more.

"I am thrilled to be working with RCB on this team track. I love cricket and I’m looking forward to meeting all the Indian cricket legends on the field. Team Side ft RCB is not just a track, but it is also a celebration of my incredibly exciting year in India. The song is a celebration of hope, joy, community and unity, and above all, an ambition that this will be the biggest year in my career in this market. I can't wait for fans to experience the track live!” quips the 26-year-old musician. Alan Walker is known for tracks such as Faded and On My Way. The DJ has performed in India before and is excited to be back with a tune that he knows will strike a chord with his Indian fanbase.

Not just the team track, but Walker's visit to India currently also brings upon the announcement of his upcoming tour in the country, set to take place this year, titled WalkerWorld India Tour.

The 17th edition of IPL is all set to kick off with a match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and RCB on Friday.