Exclusive: Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre to star in web series based on Delhi’s Ranga-Billa case | Details inside

Actors Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre have joined the cast of an upcoming web series based on the 1978 Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping and murder case, also known as the Ranga-Billa case. HTCity has exclusively learnt that the series is currently being shot in New Delhi. Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre will be playing roles of investigative officers.

The case, which shook the nation, led to the death sentences of the convicted criminals Kuljeet Singh (alias Ranga) and Jasbir Singh (alias Billa). The execution was carried out in 1982. In the series, Sonali and Ali will play investigative officers tasked with cracking the case.

A source close to the production tells us, “The team has been researching the case for several months. Both Sonali and Ali will be playing investigative officers who will be working on solving the case. Shooting is underway in Delhi and is expected to continue through the end of April. This is the first time a series based on the Ranga-Billa case is being made, and it will explore the events in depth.”

“After the shoot in Delhi, the crew will move to multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh, followed by a final schedule in Mumbai later in the month. The story has been treated with sensitivity and aims to show how deeply the case affected Delhi,” adds the source.

The series is expected to enter post-production in June and July and will reportedly release by the end of the year.