Exclusive! Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal expecting their first child in September: The most awaited dream

Actor-couple Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal took to Instagram to share the biggest news of their lives, announcing that they are expecting their first child. Expressing her joy, Anushka shares, “It’s one of the most awaited dreams that has come true for us.”

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal expecting their first child

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Speaking to us, the mom-to-be confirms the baby is due soon. She explains the reason for the late announcement: “We are a little late in sharing the news as the baby is set to arrive in September. We wanted to give ourselves some time, hence the delay. Also, it has been an overwhelming moment for us to share the news with all. I was more nervous than ever—even announcing my wedding was easier than this—but now I am at peace and relaxed, as people’s response and the way our friends reacted is so emotional for us.”

Anushka calls her earlier trimesters a memorable journey, finding truth in cinematic portrayals of pregnancy. She lightheartedly admitted, “Jo kuch filmon mein dikhate hain actually woh sab hota hi hain (laughs) but I feel each mum has her own journey of nine months. I too have my set of cravings. I’d never eaten jam, strawberry shake, and paranthas in my life, and I craved for all of it. In a way, you just grow and evolve as a human being.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor shares Aditya’s supportive reaction, noting his long-standing enthusiasm for children. “O! He is a baby fan,” she revealed. “I remember how he sneaked in to be with his newborn niece in the hospital and now he is finally getting to have his own baby, so I know he is super happy. The way he stood by me during those initial months, which were mostly tough, it made my journey very easier and beautiful."Anushka and Aditya got married on November 21, 2021 at a star-studded traditional ceremony in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor shares Aditya’s supportive reaction, noting his long-standing enthusiasm for children. “O! He is a baby fan,” she revealed. “I remember how he sneaked in to be with his newborn niece in the hospital and now he is finally getting to have his own baby, so I know he is super happy. The way he stood by me during those initial months, which were mostly tough, it made my journey very easier and beautiful."Anushka and Aditya got married on November 21, 2021 at a star-studded traditional ceremony in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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