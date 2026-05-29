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Exclusive! Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal expecting their first child in September: The most awaited dream

Anushka Ranjan expresses excitement for her pregnancy journey, revealing cravings and how her husband Aditya Seal has been supportive throughout the experience

Updated on: May 29, 2026 02:45 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Actor-couple Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal took to Instagram to share the biggest news of their lives, announcing that they are expecting their first child. Expressing her joy, Anushka shares, “It’s one of the most awaited dreams that has come true for us.”

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal expecting their first child

Speaking to us, the mom-to-be confirms the baby is due soon. She explains the reason for the late announcement: “We are a little late in sharing the news as the baby is set to arrive in September. We wanted to give ourselves some time, hence the delay. Also, it has been an overwhelming moment for us to share the news with all. I was more nervous than ever—even announcing my wedding was easier than this—but now I am at peace and relaxed, as people’s response and the way our friends reacted is so emotional for us.”

Anushka calls her earlier trimesters a memorable journey, finding truth in cinematic portrayals of pregnancy. She lightheartedly admitted, “Jo kuch filmon mein dikhate hain actually woh sab hota hi hain (laughs) but I feel each mum has her own journey of nine months. I too have my set of cravings. I’d never eaten jam, strawberry shake, and paranthas in my life, and I craved for all of it. In a way, you just grow and evolve as a human being.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive! Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal expecting their first child in September: The most awaited dream
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive! Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal expecting their first child in September: The most awaited dream
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