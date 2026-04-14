Exclusive | Chiraiya actor Divya Dutta: This is indeed an amazing Baisakhi for me

Divya Dutta has double reasons to celebrate Baisakhi today. Besides indulging in the festive spirit, she is also enjoying the success of her show Chiraiya and is full of gratitude with the applaud coming her way. Divya Dutta talks about how this Baisakhi is special for her. (Devraj)

“Wherever I’m going when people shout ‘Chiraiya, Chiraiya!’, the way people are sending messages. So many actors, filmmakers and some of them who don’t even know me. They are saying how good the performance is. It is indeed a very good Baisakhi for me,” says Divya.

Divya 48, shares that today she plans to go to Gurudwara like every year and express her gratitude.

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“I cried recently because I had these two senior actors called and said that ‘I’m senior but if you change me as a person now with the role. We are here for entertainment and we must do that but once a while comes a story which changes minds and I’m glad I belong to one of those. The way it has impacted everyone, be it on social media and from all walks of life, you will be surprised. Even men have called me and said that they sat down for one episode and couldn’t get up,” she says.