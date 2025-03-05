Exclusive: Director Venky Kudumula reveals how David Warner’s shoot for Telugu debut was shot

Former Australian cricketer David Warner’s love for Telugu cinema has landed him a role in director Venky Kudumula’s upcoming film Robinhood. The film, which stars Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead, will see David in a cameo role. David Warner will do a cameo in Robinhood.

Talking to us, Venky, 36, shares, “From the point I wrote this cameo I knew I wanted someone special. It is very important role and when I shared with my actors and producer that David is on my mind, they were very excited and we went ahead with it.”

David, 38, who has made several Instagram reels on Allu Arjun songs, including Pushpa and other films became popular for his love for Indian dance and music. Venky shares that David was already getting several offers from Tollywood but he got excited for his part in Robinhood.

“We made a presentation to David and he loved it,” Venky recalls. Talking about where the shoot took place, the filmmaker says that the whole team had to ensure that the news of cameo remains a secret.

“We flew to Australia for David’s shoot because we had to keep this a secret,” he says and when asked if we will see David doing some dance and over-the-top action, Venky quips, “I can’t give away everything because it is a very small cameo but I can assure you that it is very special for sure.”

David's love for Indian cinema, especially Telugu films is very well know. He, along with his daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose often make videos on social media on various songs.

In September, 2024 he was seen shooting in Melbourne with an Indian crew, leading to speculations that he is starring in an Allu Arjun film. However, the details were not revealed back then.

Robinhood will release in theatre on March 28 and also stars Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore amongst others.