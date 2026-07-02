Exclusive| Disha Patani: I learned comedy by watching Akshay Kumar, Johnny Lever and Arshad Warsi on set

Disha Patani may be basking in the success of Welcome To The Jungle, but the actor says the film gave her a newfound appreciation for comedy — a genre she now believes is among the toughest to master. “Making people laugh is much harder than it looks. The challenge is to make it look effortless and natural,” says Disha, adding, “I’ve also learned a lot just by watching actors on set — Akshay (Kumar) sir, Johnny (Lever) sir and Arshad (Warsi). Observing them really helped me understand comedy as a genre better.”

Disha Patani

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“It’s not every day that you get to be part of a film with such a huge ensemble cast and so many talented people coming together. I love comedy, and the scale of this film was something that really excited me,” says Disha, adding, “As an actor, I don’t think you focus on competing or proving yourself. You focus on your character, do your best, and trust that if you’re sincere, your work will connect with the audience.”

The success comes at a time when the actor, who made her Bollywood debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) and has since featured in films such as Malang (2020), Ek Villain Returns (2022), Yodha (2024) and Kalki 2898 AD (2024), continues to balance commercial entertainers with action-driven roles.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite her strong social media presence and glamorous public image, Disha says she remains deeply introverted. “It hasn’t always been easy, and there have been a lot of challenges along the way, but every experience has taught me something valuable. Being an introvert, it’s not always easy to put yourself out there, but I think that’s part of the process. Looking back, I think the journey has made me stronger, more resilient and more appreciative of every opportunity.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite her strong social media presence and glamorous public image, Disha says she remains deeply introverted. “It hasn’t always been easy, and there have been a lot of challenges along the way, but every experience has taught me something valuable. Being an introvert, it’s not always easy to put yourself out there, but I think that’s part of the process. Looking back, I think the journey has made me stronger, more resilient and more appreciative of every opportunity.” {{/usCountry}}

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Asked about the kinds of roles she feels closest to, Disha says she naturally gravitates towards understated characters rather than larger-than-life personas.

“The more quiet, simple and emotionally grounded characters are probably closest to who I am in real life. I’m actually quite reserved and prefer letting my work speak for itself,” she says.



In Welcome To The Jungle, Disha Patani got to be a part of the recreation of Uncha Lamba Kad. The original song from the 2007 film Welcome featured actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Calling the song “iconic”, Patani insists that she was ready for comparisons with Kaif. “Comparisons are inevitable, but our intention was to celebrate a much-loved iconic song and present it in a fresh avatar,” she says.

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Next up, Patani will be seen in Awarapan 2 alongside actors Emraan Hashmi and Shabana Azmi, and she calls it a privilege to be associated with the much-loved franchise. “The music of Awarapan (2007) has stayed with audiences, and to be part of a film that carries so much emotion and nostalgia is a privilege. I’ve always admired Shabana ma’am. Her dedication and command over her craft are inspiring. Even Emraan has such a strong understanding of cinema,” she says.

Ask her what is on her radar for future projects, and the actor says that she is keen to explore darker territory on screen. “I’d love to do a psychological thriller or an intense character-driven drama, or even action dramas,” she ends.

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