Disha Patani stuns in shimmery lime-green dress with thigh slit for Welcome to the Jungle trailer launch

Let's take a closer look at her ensemble and how it is a sartorial highlight!

Disha Patani made a dazzling style statement at the Welcome to the Jungle trailer launch in a sultry lime-green dress that exuded an unapologetically bold summer-coded look. The bright green colour captured a fresh tropical mood. Welcome to the Jungle is slated to release on June 26, with Disha joining a multi-starrer cast that includes Akshay Kumar , Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty and more.

Disha wore a glamorous piece from Jaded London. The dress commanded a bold grace with its waist cut-outs, thigh-high slit and all-over shimmer, body-hugging silhouette. The spaghetti straps and scoop neckline of the bodice added a dainty touch, while the mesh detailing from the waistline surely brought in more embellished sartorial drama.

Now, on the accessories front, she kept it simple with gold-hued bracelets, letting the sparkling green dress be the centre stage. Too many accessories would have overshadowed the dress otherwise.

The 33-year-old actor brought out a quintessential mix of tropical freshness and after-dark drama, complete with glitzy glamour.

The hair and makeup department leaned into the clean-girl aesthetic, which includes nude lips, soft flush of blush, well-defined eyes and wavy locks. All in all, the dress did the heavy lifting, while the rest of the styling respectfully took a backseat, allowing the outfit to shine.

Styling notes The biggest styling takeaway from Disha's look is that, for a cocktail party, a brighter colour can instantly make your outfit stand out. Statement details such as waist cut-outs, a thigh-high slit or keyhole cut-outs can add that extra dose of evening drama. But again, remember, when the dress is doing all the talking, don't muffle it with loud accessories, makeup and hairstyles.

Worth noting, the actor also made a very strong case for bright colours in eveningwear. Usually, cocktail dresses and after-dark looks are dominated by neutrals, particularly black. Disha's lime-green dress brought a refreshing change, reminding us that styling is a level playing field, where colours are limitless and not restricted to any occasion or mood.