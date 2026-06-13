Quote of the day by Disha Patani: ‘Most of us spend our time trying to be perfect for other people, but at a certain…’

In an October 2023 interview with Cosmopolitan India, the 33-year-old actor reflected on her early life, the dramatic changes she has experienced since entering the film industry and how she has become more intentional about the projects she chooses. During the conversation, she also shared a powerful insight about self-belief, authenticity and letting go of the need for external validation.

June 13 marks the birthday of Disha Patani , one of Bollywood's most recognisable stars known for her roles in films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kanguva and Yodha. Over the years, the actor has built a reputation for her dedication to fitness, action-packed performances and unwavering commitment to charting her own path in the entertainment industry.

What Disha Patani said Speaking about a significant personal shift she experienced, Disha revealed how she has become more comfortable embracing her authentic self rather than trying to meet other people's expectations. She said:

“On social media it's just so easy to judge someone from a distance without understanding their experiences. And this year, I have decided to focus on being true to myself where nothing else matters...good, bad, however people perceive me, it's okay...I am fine with that. Most of my life, in fact, most of us spend our time trying to be perfect for other people, but at a certain point you need to believe in yourself. Whatever I am doing now, like even directing my own music video – I am doing things...I am taking risks – all this is hundred per cent authentic to me.”

What Disha Patani's quote means At its core, Dishai's message is about self-acceptance and the courage to trust one's own instincts. Many people spend years seeking approval from family, friends, colleagues or even strangers online, believing that perfection will earn them acceptance. However, her words suggest that true confidence comes not from meeting everyone else's expectations but from remaining authentic to oneself.

The Kung Fu Yoga actor highlights the importance of taking risks, pursuing personal goals and accepting that criticism is inevitable. Rather than allowing public perception to dictate her choices, she advocates for a mindset rooted in self-belief and personal growth. The quote serves as a reminder that authenticity often requires courage, especially in a world where constant judgement and comparison have become part of everyday life.

Why Disha Patani's quote is relevant today Disha's words resonate strongly in today's hyperconnected world, where social media often encourages people to present idealised versions of themselves. The pressure to appear successful, attractive or universally liked can lead many to prioritise external validation over genuine happiness. Her message challenges this mindset by encouraging individuals to focus on their own values and aspirations instead.

It is particularly relevant for young people navigating careers, relationships and personal identity in an age of constant scrutiny. By emphasising authenticity over perfection, the actor reminds us that growth comes from embracing who we truly are, taking chances and trusting ourselves – even when others may not understand our choices. In a culture increasingly driven by comparison, her perspective offers a timely reminder that self-belief remains one of the most valuable forms of confidence.