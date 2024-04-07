Disha Patani pens heartfelt birthday note for Kung Fu Yoga co-star Jackie Chan: ‘My superhero’

Jackie Chan is celebrating his 70th birthday on April 7. The Hong-Kong filmmaker-actor received a sweet birthday wish from his Kung Fu Yoga co-star Disha Patani. The latter often posts videos of her kickboxing and aerial stunts training on social media. Hence, she took to her Instagram stories to praise Jackie for his contribution to cinema. (Also read: Kalki 2898 AD: Disha shoots in chilly Italy; poses with Prabhas) Disha Patani called Jackie Chan a superhero on his 70th birthday in her Instagram story.

Disha Patani calls Jackie Chan ‘living legend’

Disha took to her Instagram stories and posted two pictures of the Hong Kong actor-director. In the first picture Jackie can be seen with the Yodha actor as it is a throwback from Kung Fu Yoga sets. Another photo is from his younger days. She captioned the first pic as, “70 years young. Happy birthday to my superhero and living legend… Taguu.” In the second post she wrote, “Thank you for making our childhood so memorable.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Disha Patani pens heartfelt note for Jackie Chan on his 70th birthday and called him a living legend.

Disha Patani thanked Jackie Chan for making her childhood memorable with his artistry.

Disha Patani worked in Jackie Chan's Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga

Disha portrayed the character of an Indian princess in Kung Fu Yoga, co-starring Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and others in crucial roles. Jackie plays an archeologist in the film who helps to find the lost treasure of Magadha dynasty from Tibet. The movie was a sequel to the 2005 Chinese action-fantasy The Myth (2005) featuring Mallika Sherawat.

Disha Patani has an action-packed 2024

Disha is receiving accolades for her action-packed role as Laila in Sidharth Malhotra-Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha. She will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan also play crucial characters in the sci-fi action-thriller. The actor is also starring opposite Suriya in Kanguva which will be her Tamil debut. The epic action-adventure also features Bobby Deol as the fierce antagonist. After The Entertainers Tour, she is going to collaborate with Akshay Kumar on-screen for Ahemed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place