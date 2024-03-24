Yodha box office collection day 9: Sidharth Malhotra film witnesses growth, mints nearly 2 crore in India

Yodha box office collection day 9: Directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film, witnessed a growth in its earnings in India. According to Sacnilk.com, the action-packed film earned nearly ₹2 crore in India on its second Saturday. Yodha features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. (Also Read | Yodha box office collection day 8) Sidharth Malhotra in a scene from Yodha.

Yodha India box office

The week one collection of the film stands at ₹25.25 crore. On its eighth day, the film earned ₹90 lakh. Yodha earned ₹1.42 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹27.57 crore in India so far.

About Yodha

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. Yodha also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. Prime Video India recently announced that Yodha will stream on its platform after completing its run in theatres.

Raashii thanked fans for good response to Yodha

Raashii Khanna, recently, shared some stills from the film on Instagram. She also wrote a thank you note which read, "Priyamvada Katyal, Your messages and your love have truly warmed my heart. Thank you for embracing this character and for letting me be a part of your cinematic experience. On a mission to bring you the roles that inspire and delight.! Your's truly, Lady Yodha."

"I have always had that dream of being a part of a Dharma film, and wear a chiffon saree, and be in a place where there's snow all around. With Yodha, I am wearing a saree but I didn't get a song like that. I'm halfway there," on fulfilling the dream of being a Dharma heroine, Raashii had said on an Instagram Live.

Recently, to show his appreciation for his fans' support in making the film a success, Sidharth had surprised some of them by visiting a cinema in Mumbai.

