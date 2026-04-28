Quote of the day by Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Don't operate from fear. You don't have to face obstacles to discover…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns 39 on April 28, marking another year of a career defined not just by powerful performances but also by her advocacy for mindful, balanced living. Known for roles in films like Yashoda, the actor has increasingly used her voice to speak about health, resilience, and holistic well-being, especially after her myositis diagnosis in 2022. To commemorate the occasion, today’s quote of the day revisits a powerful message she shared for women in an August 2025 interview with Grazia. April 28 marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday! (PTI)

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What Samantha Ruth Prabhu said Reflecting on her journey, Samantha spoke about how many women grow up being told what they can and cannot do. From an early age, limitations are often emphasised more than possibilities, planting seeds of fear that shape confidence and choices. Like many others, she admitted to living with that fear – constantly aware of perceived shortcomings and boundaries. However, as she faced challenges and overcame obstacles, she began to realise that much of what she had been taught about her limits wasn’t true.

She went on to share a message she hopes other women can embrace without having to learn it the hard way: “If there's something I'd share with other women, it's this: Don't operate from fear. You don't have to face obstacles to discover your strength. You can begin strong, confident and full of faith in yourself. I learnt it the hard way, but I don't think everyone should have to.”