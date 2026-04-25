Quote of the day by Arijit Singh: ‘Either pay fairly for the work being done or don’t assign work at all’

To commemorate the occasion, today’s quote of the day revisits his powerful advocacy for artists and musicians who are often overlooked and underpaid, drawn from a December 2023 interview on The Music Podcast.

April 25 marks the birthday of Arijit Singh , one of India’s most celebrated voices whose soulful music has resonated with millions across generations. Known for his emotive depth and versatility, the singer – who recently announced his retirement from playback singing – has not only shaped the soundscape of contemporary Bollywood but has also used his platform to speak about the realities behind the industry.

What Arijit Singh said During the conversation, Arijit shed light on the economic imbalance within the music industry. Despite being among the highest-paid singers of his generation, he acknowledged that many artists do not receive compensation that reflects the effort they invest.

He pointed out the inherent disconnect between art and business, saying, “They are fair in their own game. This entire business is conducted on the back of artists. An artist is not as practical as a businessman. But since the business depends on the artist’s work, if everyone feels it’s not fair, then something is wrong. People should think about it.”

The “Tum Hi Ho” singer further addressed the role of music labels and industry stakeholders, urging them to take responsibility: “They should be clear about certain things. Either pay fairly for the work being done or don’t assign work at all. There are many people who don’t get paid in proportion to the work they put in. Everything is negotiated at the end of the day.”

What Arijit Singh’s quote means At its core, Arijit Singh’s statement speaks to a long-standing issue – the exploitation of creative labour. Artists, musicians, writers, and performers have historically been expected to prioritise passion over pay, often accepting disproportionate workloads with minimal financial return. His quote challenges this normalisation.

It calls for a shift in how creative work is valued, reminding us that artistry is not separate from labour – it is labour, and it deserves fair compensation. His advocacy is particularly significant because it comes from someone who has already achieved commercial success, yet chooses to amplify the voices of those still struggling within the system.

Why Arijit Singh’s words are relevant today The relevance of this message cannot be overstated in today’s creative economy. With the rise of streaming platforms, digital content, and gig-based work, conversations around fair pay and ethical treatment are more urgent than ever.

Many emerging artists continue to navigate contracts, royalties, and visibility without adequate support or transparency. Arijit Singh’s words serve as both a warning and a call to action – for industries to reassess their practices, and for audiences to recognise the value behind the art they consume.