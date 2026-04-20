Women’s empowerment set to top agenda: Special session of UP legislature being convened on April 30

A day-long special session of the state legislature is being convened here on April 30 in an apparent attempt to discuss women’s empowerment and target the Opposition on the issue in Uttar Pradesh. Those aware of the development said the state government may get a resolution passed on women’s empowerment. (For Representation)

The state cabinet has taken a decision in this regard by the circulation method and governor Anandiben Patel is likely to convene the session soon. A final shape is being given to the proposed agenda for the special session. The discussions in the House are likely to focus on the state government’s measures for women’s empowerment.

Much significance is being attached to the move in the backdrop of developments following the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The amendment bill was brought with the objective of fast-tracking 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies and expanding the strength of the Lok Sabha.

Senior ministers and officers of the state government were not available for comment. Those aware of the development said the state government may get a resolution passed in the state legislature on women’s empowerment. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has fiercely attacked the Opposition, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, one of the main constituents of the INDIA bloc, on the issue. Besides cornering the Opposition, his government may list the measures initiated for women’s welfare in Uttar Pradesh.

“The outrage in the hearts of Uttar Pradesh’s women power towards the deeds of the Congress and INDIA alliance. In that outrage, the entire NDA stands united with half the population…,” said Yogi in a post in Hindi on X.