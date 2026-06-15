Disha Patani rents out luxury Khar West apartment; Deal expected to fetch nearly ₹71 lakh over two years

Actor Disha Patani has leased out her luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Khar West locality at a starting monthly rent of ₹2.85 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed through Zapkey. Actor Disha Patani has leased out her luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Khar West locality at a starting monthly rent of ₹2.85 lakh

The apartment is located in Rustomjee Paramount, a premium residential tower in Khar West. The lease agreement, registered on June 1, 2026, is for a period of 24 months.

According to the documents, the apartment, spread across more than 1,000 sq ft and situated on a higher floor of the building, has been rented to Kamlaben Mangalbhai Gujjar under a leave-and-license agreement.

The documents show that the tenant has paid a security deposit of ₹8.55 lakh, equivalent to three months' rent. The agreement also includes a 5% rent escalation after the first year, taking the monthly rent for the second year to approximately ₹2.99 lakh.

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Based on the agreed rent and escalation clause, the lease is expected to generate rental income of nearly ₹71 lakh for the actor over the two-year tenure.

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Disha Patani and the tenant could not be reached for comment.

Several Bollywood celebrities have made headlines in recent years for leasing out their properties. These include Amitabh Bachchan, who has rented out both commercial and residential assets in Mumbai, as well as actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor and Salman Khan.

Rustomjee Paramount is a luxury residential project developed by Keystone Realtors Private Limited, popularly known as the Rustomjee Group. The development comprises 3BHK and 4BHK apartments and offers amenities including a mini theatre, spa and salon, banquet hall, business centre and sky lounge.

The project has also attracted several celebrity buyers. In 2021, actor Rani Mukerji purchased a 1,485 sq ft apartment in the project for ₹7.12 crore, along with two car parking spaces.