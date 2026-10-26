Exclusive | From Akshay Kumar to Manish Malhotra: Here's a calendar of Bollywood Diwali parties this year; paps reveal why many are careful this time

Bollywood's Diwali party season is officially underway! Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap kicked off the celebrations with a bash at their Mumbai home on Friday, attended by filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Sara Ali Khan and Twinkle Khanna, and producer Bhushan Kumar, among others.

Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar

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Manish Malhotra and Sara Ali Khan at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali bash.

However, amid heightened security concerns following the recent firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff, "paparazzi were not invited to cover the party", confirms Pallav Paliwal, who tells us, "In fact, even for a recent big awards event, all of us were asked to get our Aadhaar card for entry. This is a good move, and one that is expected to be followed at all the Diwali parties too. We have only been told about Manish Malhotra's Diwali party till now."

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October 30: Producer Anand Pandit's bash, with Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra among expected guests. Kriti is also expected to throw a bash, but the dates are not confirmed yet.

November 2: Producer Ramesh Taurani's party. Salman Khan, usually a regular, may miss it.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

November 3: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's celebration

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November 5: Designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded bash, expected to draw a large turnout.

November 7: Producer Ektaa R Kapoor's party. Actor Yuvika Chaudhary is also expected to host a do; the date is not confirmed.

NO PARTY THIS YEAR!

Actor Dia Mirza Rekhi, who hosted an intimate gathering last year, won't be throwing a party this time. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who hosted a Diwali bash in 2025, also confirms that he won't be hosting one this year.