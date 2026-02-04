Exclusive | Here's why Imran Khan's comeback film's release is postponed; check out when you can watch it

Imran Khan’s acting comeback might have happened with a cameo in the recently released Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos, but the wait for a full-fledged comeback just got a bit longer. We have learnt that his film, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, co-starring Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, is facing postponement. Imran Khan

A source tells HT City, “The film, directed by Danish Aslam was originally slated to release on a streaming platform in early 2026. But the person from the platform overseeing the project is not in the picture anymore since a month, so the whole slate has gone for a toss. The makers are now looking at a July or August release.” Actor Gurfateh Pirzada also plays a role in the film.

The story, we further learn borrows a lot from Imran’s own life. “It’s a grown-up rom com that takes a lot of inspiration from his own life experiences of marriage and separation, and is a deeply personal project for him.”

Imran’s comeback has been creating buzz for two years now, given his resurgence via social media. He was last seen in a leading role in the 2015 rom-com Katti Batti, and had created a niche for himself in similar roles, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and Break ke Baad being some of his popular work.