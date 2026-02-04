Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Exclusive | Here's why Imran Khan's comeback film's release is postponed; check out when you can watch it

    Imran Khan's anticipated comeback film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is delayed, originally set for early 2026. HT City finds out why.

    Published on: Feb 04, 2026 9:29 AM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Imran Khan’s acting comeback might have happened with a cameo in the recently released Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos, but the wait for a full-fledged comeback just got a bit longer. We have learnt that his film, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, co-starring Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, is facing postponement.

    Imran Khan
    Imran Khan

    A source tells HT City, “The film, directed by Danish Aslam was originally slated to release on a streaming platform in early 2026. But the person from the platform overseeing the project is not in the picture anymore since a month, so the whole slate has gone for a toss. The makers are now looking at a July or August release.” Actor Gurfateh Pirzada also plays a role in the film.

    Also read: ‘I had a big crush on Imran Khan’: Reveals Bhumi Pednekkar, opens up about their next film Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum

    The story, we further learn borrows a lot from Imran’s own life. “It’s a grown-up rom com that takes a lot of inspiration from his own life experiences of marriage and separation, and is a deeply personal project for him.”

    Imran’s comeback has been creating buzz for two years now, given his resurgence via social media. He was last seen in a leading role in the 2015 rom-com Katti Batti, and had created a niche for himself in similar roles, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and Break ke Baad being some of his popular work.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive | Here's Why Imran Khan's Comeback Film's Release Is Postponed; Check Out When You Can Watch It
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive | Here's Why Imran Khan's Comeback Film's Release Is Postponed; Check Out When You Can Watch It
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes