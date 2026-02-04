Exclusive | Here's why Imran Khan's comeback film's release is postponed; check out when you can watch it
Imran Khan's anticipated comeback film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is delayed, originally set for early 2026. HT City finds out why.
Imran Khan’s acting comeback might have happened with a cameo in the recently released Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos, but the wait for a full-fledged comeback just got a bit longer. We have learnt that his film, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, co-starring Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, is facing postponement.
A source tells HT City, “The film, directed by Danish Aslam was originally slated to release on a streaming platform in early 2026. But the person from the platform overseeing the project is not in the picture anymore since a month, so the whole slate has gone for a toss. The makers are now looking at a July or August release.” Actor Gurfateh Pirzada also plays a role in the film.
Also read: ‘I had a big crush on Imran Khan’: Reveals Bhumi Pednekkar, opens up about their next film Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum
The story, we further learn borrows a lot from Imran’s own life. “It’s a grown-up rom com that takes a lot of inspiration from his own life experiences of marriage and separation, and is a deeply personal project for him.”
Imran’s comeback has been creating buzz for two years now, given his resurgence via social media. He was last seen in a leading role in the 2015 rom-com Katti Batti, and had created a niche for himself in similar roles, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and Break ke Baad being some of his popular work.
