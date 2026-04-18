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Exclusive! Inside Pooja Hegde’s Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Gold, gratitude and growing up

For Pooja Hegde, Akshaya Tritiya is about good intentions and family traditions. 

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 07:44 pm IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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From buying a small gold coin to simple puja at home, actor Pooja Hegde shares memories that shape her Akshaya Tritiya celebrations.Speaking about what Akshaya Tritiya means to her she says, “For me, it’s always been about starting something with a good feeling. I don’t think I ever saw it as a big festival growing up, but my mom would always say, ‘Aaj kuch shuru karo, achha hota hai.’ So even now, I kind of carry that. It’s more about intention than anything else.”Recalling childhood celebrations she shares, “I remember going with my family to buy a small gold coin. But the way my mother treated it, like it was such a big deal, made it feel special. And then we’d come back home, do a small puja, it was very simple, but I remember that feeling quite clearly. It's the feeling of home and that's a feeling I chase everyday.”

Pooja Hegde

On how she celebrates the day now, Hegde says, “We sit together and do a small puja at home. My family still keeps it very traditional. After that, it’s just spending time together. We don’t make big plans. It’s about being at home and enjoying sweets. It’s our collective cheat day.”

She adds with a laugh, “My mom takes the lead on that. I just follow instructions. Over the years, it has become more about pausing and being grateful.”

Buying gold remains central to the festival. “In most Indian homes, it’s a big tradition. Being South Indian, buying gold is almost second nature. I remember my mom would plan it in advance. It was never impulse shopping. It was always about the future generations. That mindset stays with you, and even today, we continue the ritual.”

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive! Inside Pooja Hegde’s Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Gold, gratitude and growing up
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive! Inside Pooja Hegde’s Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Gold, gratitude and growing up
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