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Exclusive | Is Pritam really leaving the music industry? Here's the truth

Pritam's social media post on June 14 sparked buzz about him quitting the music industry and focusing on alternate careers. 

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 03:05 pm IST
By Yashika Mathur
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Music composer Pritam’s social media birthday post on June 14 left fans wondering if he too, after music composer and singer Arijit Singh, has decided to quit the music industry. However, we have learnt exclusively that this is far from the truth. The music composer is not quitting the music industry but merely expressed his desire to explore parallel opportunities.

Pritam continuous to fulfill his work commitments.

Thanking fans for birthday wishes he wrote on, “Thank you for all the wishes. Can’t answer everyone individually, but please accept my sincere gratitude. Today, I have decided to gift myself a few years to live life differently. To catch up on what I’ve missed.”

Also Read | After Arijit Singh, did Pritam hint at retirement from Bollywood music? Shocked fans react

Pritam added, “Time to set off on new journeys, which have been kept on the back burner for long. Mainstream is a great ride. But I’ve always been more curious about the roads unexplored. Thank you for all the love & support. Always.”

The source also tells us that he will focus on some personal interests as he embarks on a new year in his life.

Arijit Singh's retirement announcement

Pritam's post sparked buzz of retirement as fans compared the same with singer Arijit Singh's retirement announcement in January this year.

Arijit too, had taken to social media to make a post about leaving Bollywood playback singing. He had written, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

However, Arijit had later clarified that he will finish the ongoing work that he has taken up.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Is Pritam really leaving the music industry? Here's the truth
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Is Pritam really leaving the music industry? Here's the truth
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