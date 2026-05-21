Pritam reacts to allegations of ‘copying’ Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa from Italian song: At this point, you're my unpaid PR

But now, the composer has reacted to it all, and he is not happy. He took to Instagram Stories on late Wednesday night, and expressed his anguish at his work coming under the radar always.

Music composer Pritam's latest song has been accused of plagiarism ever since it dropped recently. Titled Mashuqa and featured in the upcoming film Cocktail 2 , social media found it to be similar to the 1993 Italian song Se So Arrubate A Nonna.

“Every single of my song release comes with set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called ‘imaginary similarities’. Same people, same 'inspired by' thesis. Boss, at this point you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say guys NOT NICE,” he wrote.

The National Award-winning music composer has, in the early years of his career, faced allegations of ‘inspiration’ as well.