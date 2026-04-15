Exclusive | Kritika Kamra reveals why she and Gaurav Kapur had a home wedding: No one was performing for anyone

Actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur exchanged vows in an intimate wedding surrounded by friends and family at their Mumbai home on March 11. Ditching the big fat destination wedding preferred by several public figures, Kritika reveals that for her and her husband, the wedding was never about being “on the calender”

Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra got married on March 11.

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Kritika tells us, “Honestly, wedding was not the big deal, the marriage was, That was the big part and when we arrived at that, then how we do it was not really a big thing. We were very sure from the beginning that we don’t want a 3-4 day destination wedding. We did not want to be on a calendar. We did not want to do like rituals morning and evening.”

It’s an age old notion that the bride and groom never get to enjoy their own wedding due to the hectic schedule but Kritika and Gaurav broke that mold.

Also Read | 'Kritika Kamra is plane, I try to be tailwind pushing her forward’, says husband Gaurav Kapur; talks about commitment

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{{^usCountry}} “I beg to differ. I had a blast because we were not hosting, we were not running. There was no one telling us to rush because the sun is going down, or this entry has to happen. Itne baje the performance has to happen. None of us were performing for anyone. Everything was just happening with the flow. We were truly just carried by our friends and family through the whole thing...we also wanted to be inclusive of the old people in our family, all the children were welcome," says Kritika. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I beg to differ. I had a blast because we were not hosting, we were not running. There was no one telling us to rush because the sun is going down, or this entry has to happen. Itne baje the performance has to happen. None of us were performing for anyone. Everything was just happening with the flow. We were truly just carried by our friends and family through the whole thing...we also wanted to be inclusive of the old people in our family, all the children were welcome," says Kritika. {{/usCountry}}

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For both Kritika and Gaurav, Mumbai as a city holds a special place and they wanted their wedding to be held there.

“We wanted it to be in Bombay for sure because this is the city that we’ve ourselves and then each other. It didn’t make sense to go to another city just because it’s prettier,” she says.

Kritika and Gaurav went official with their relationship in December 2025 surprising everyone with her Instagram post. Calling that post “premeditative thing”, she also adds that the wedding proposal happened at a time in their relationship where she wouldn’t have said “no”

“Very smart of him to really delay it to that point!” she laughs and adds, “This is a really adult relationship and both of us are not about grand gestures at all,” she says keeping the details to herself.

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Now that it has been almost a month to her big day, Kritika who will soon be seen in Matka King, shares her experience.

“We had our lives and our respective homes and our ecosystems, so we just sort of like merged that. For two days it felt like. ‘Oh, I don’t go back to my place anymore.’ I was already comfortable. It was kind of seamless, the transition, and it’s been really good. We were doing life individually. Now I get to do life with my best friend!,” she signs off.

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