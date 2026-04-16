Exclusive | Krushna Abhishek on him, wife Kashmera Shah meeting maami Sunita after a decade: Ice break ho gayi finally

Actor-couple Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, who are participants on a comedy cooking reality show were in for a surprise when his maami Sunita Ahuja arrived as a guest ending their decade over family feud.

Krushna Abhishek, Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah during Laughter Chefs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Talking about the emotional moment, Krushna said, “This was one of the most memorable episodes we have done during Laughter Chefs. I didn’t know. The creatives and channel kept it a secret. I didn’t know that Sunita ji is coming, even Kashmera didn’t know. Bharti, who is the host of the show also didn't know about it until it was announced. It was a shock for everyone and such an emotional moment because after such a long time we were meeting maami,”

“Especially it was for Kashmera because ek do baar in the past I have seen maami at events but Kashmera to 10 saal mein takrai bhi nahi hai unse. So it was one of the most especial moments which we will remember for life. So bohot maza aaya .”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Getting emotional about the time he has spent with Govinda and Sunita growing up, Krushna says,“Sunita maami ne mujhe bache ki tarah pala hai, badha kiya hai, main unke ghar par raha hun 8 saal. We had a joint family. Kal humari itni baatein Hui hai, jo ice break hui. Jo band kamre mein hona tha wo channel ne stage pe kar diya,” he concludes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Getting emotional about the time he has spent with Govinda and Sunita growing up, Krushna says,“Sunita maami ne mujhe bache ki tarah pala hai, badha kiya hai, main unke ghar par raha hun 8 saal. We had a joint family. Kal humari itni baatein Hui hai, jo ice break hui. Jo band kamre mein hona tha wo channel ne stage pe kar diya,” he concludes. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Krushna Abhishek and wife Kashmera had a much public fallout with actor uncle Govinda and his wife Sunit Ahuja over a decade back, with them indulging in public jibes and not talking to each other for years at a stretch. About Krushna and Govinda's feud {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krushna Abhishek and wife Kashmera had a much public fallout with actor uncle Govinda and his wife Sunit Ahuja over a decade back, with them indulging in public jibes and not talking to each other for years at a stretch. About Krushna and Govinda's feud {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The conflict between Krushna and Govinda started when the later expressing displeasure at Krushna for making jokes about him on television. Sunita also distanced herself from Krushna and his family. Several years ago, Kashmera's tweet about ‘people who dance for money’ had offended Sunita, who thought it was aimed at Govinda.

Matters escalated, with Krushna accusing Govinda of not visiting his children in the hospital, and Govinda labelling his nephew a “liar”leading to a rather public showdown.

In 2024, Sunita had said the reason she won’t be a part of comedian Kapil Sharma’s show is because of Krushna and wife, Kashmera Shah’s presence. However, in recent years, Krushna tried making amends through several interviews.

bollywood actor See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON