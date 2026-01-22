Exclusive | Krushna Abhishek reacts to Govinda claiming he's ‘forced’ to insult him on TV: He has next level…

Actor Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja have taken their personal issues public of late, with the latter alleging that he has had an extra marital affair going on. He retaliated recently when asked about the same, and dragged in nephew Krushna Abhishek’s name too, “If you are a fan of Krushna’s television shows, you’ll see how the writers often force him to say things that make me feel insulted. I’ve told Krushna to be cautious however Sunita was always upset when I said something that she was upset about. I’m not always clear when my friends are angry or a bit tense. I try to remain calm.” Krushna Abhishek, Govinda

However, when HT City reaches out to ask Krushna whether this is all indeed true, he quips, “I love Govinda mama, and respect him. He is a legend, and has next level thoughts. So may be that is the reason why he sees stuff on a different level. The same statement can look positive or sarcastic to different people, I take it in a positive way.”

Interestingly, in an earlier chat, Sunita had made it clear that the soured relations between everyone within the family since 2016, had been corrected, “Krushna grew up with me, along with Vinay, Dumpy, and my brother-in-law’s son. For me, they are all my children. I’ve forgotten everything from the past. Now I just want all the children to laugh, play, and be happy. I bless everyone.”