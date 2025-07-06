Exclusive | Manav Kaul to direct Bollywood film after 13 years: I’m acting in it too, adapted from my book Sakshatkar

Actor Manav Kaul is set to don the director’s hat after 13 years. He exclusively tells us that he has locked locations for his untitled next in Uttarakhand and the shoot starts this November. Manav Kaul is getting back into film direction after 13 years

“The movie is based on my book Sakshatkar (2024). It did well, so I adapted it into a screenplay and set it in the Himalayas. I am acting in the film too, alongside (actors) Kumud Mishra, Manasi Bhawalkar and some theatre artistes. We have finalised a few untouched locations in Kumaon and Garhwal,” says Manav.

Will the film be a commercial one or more in the indie space? “It’s set in a fun zone, has good humour and a gripping story that will appeal to a wider audience. I am not fixated on the commercial aspect, as my priority is making a good film. If we deliver a good product, it will definitely find its audience. I believe in the script and will pour my heart and soul in it. Of course, since filmmaking is a business, we would like it to do well commercially,” he says.

Last seen in Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper (2024), Manav adds, “My goal is to create a scenario where I can direct more films with stories I’m passionate about. Through our plays, we have already built an audience. Now, I want to create a space where the audience can enjoy films – dekhte hain, bahut maza ayega! I am changing gear with this. Everyone thinks about business and audience but we are right now just concentrating solely on making a great film. If we do that everything else will fall into place.”

Regarding acting projects, he remained tight-lipped: “There are things in the pipeline, but I can’t talk about them yet.”