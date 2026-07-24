Exclusive| Manushi Chhillar recalls 2015 paper leak ordeal: It's not just about writing another paper

As outrage over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak continues to fuel student protests across the country, actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has added her voice to the growing chorus of support. Manushi revealed that she, too, had to appear for the entrance exam twice after the 2015 paper leak.

Manushi Chhillar

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to HTCity and sharing memories of having to take the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) twice, the stress and pressure both she and her loved ones had to go through, Manushi recalls, “I remember the uncertainty more than anything else. You prepare for years believing that the exam day is the finish line, and then suddenly you’re told that it isn’t. It’s not just about writing another paper. It’s about reliving months of anxiety, postponing plans, and staying mentally prepared all over again.”

The actor says when a student decides to appear in competitive exams it is a big sacrifice for them and their family because all their hopes and energies go into just one thing. She says, “I gave JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) mains in April after my boards, NEET which was then called AIPMT (All India Pre-Medical Test) in May and decided not to appear in JEE advanced because I was very clear I wanted to do medicine. Having seen my sister clear CLAT, I was prepared. While we still had the privilege to choose between these few fields, most students don’t. NEET represents a platform for most to better their lives and you feel responsible not just for yourself, but for the hopes of everyone around you. Most students are exhausted by the end of it.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She adds she reappeared in the exam 45 days later and got a good score. “But another attempt comes with emotional, financial, and psychological costs that deserve to be acknowledged. There is a need of reform and we have to go back to what education means to a society,” says the actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She adds she reappeared in the exam 45 days later and got a good score. “But another attempt comes with emotional, financial, and psychological costs that deserve to be acknowledged. There is a need of reform and we have to go back to what education means to a society,” says the actor. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Manushi says she glad the younger generation is speaking up for the right to education. She says, “Every generation has a responsibility to ask for better systems than the ones they inherited. Speaking up for fairness in . is about protecting trust in institutions.I don’t think it’s productive to compare generations or ask whether it should have happened sooner. What’s important is that conversations are happening now.”

The actor stresses that a paper leak isn’t just an administrative glitch, it affects many hours of hard work. She says, “For many families, preparing for competitive exams involves significant financial sacrifices, years of disciplined study, and immense emotional investment.The real damage goes beyond one examination. It erodes trust. Students should walk into an exam hall believing that effort and merit alone will determine the outcome.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}