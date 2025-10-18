Manushi Chhillar: I finally feel at home in Bollywood, because now people recognise me for my work

There is a certain effortless elegance to the way Manushi Chhillar carries herself. She brings with her an infectious, joyous energy that instantly lifts the mood on the set. Lighting up every frame, she moves with ease, seamlessly transitioning from traditional silhouettes to glamorous western looks. “There can never be a wrong angle when you’re shooting Manushi,” the photographer marvels. She accepts the compliment with a humble smile, leaning over the iPad to review her shots, eyes lighting up as she excitedly shares ideas to make each frame even better. That’s Manushi Chhillar, our cover star. Ever involved in her craft, grounded and unassuming, yet perfectly clear about what she wants. Manushi Chhillar (Outfit: House of Armuse | Jewellery: Aisshpra Gems & Jewels) (Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

Manushi Chhillar (Outfit: Alpana Neeraj | Jewellery: Aisshpra Gems & Jewels) (Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

Even before emerging as a Bollywood style icon, the actor made her mark on the global stage by winning Miss World 2017. The title gave her a platform to champion not just Indian values, but also the richness of Indian fashion worldwide. “The crown comes with its own responsibilities,” she says. “There’s a certain decorum, and a distinct sense of style that must be upheld. You have to honour the legacy that the title carries, yet it also gives you the opportunity to showcase your roots before a global audience,” she says.

Manushi Chhillar (Outfit: Wishful by W) (Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

The actor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with Yash Raj Film’s historical epic Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar, believes true impact comes from embracing one’s own individuality, not merely following what’s considered trendy. “It’s about being proud of who you are and celebrating your true self,” says Manushi. “Life is a journey of discovering yourself every day, and it’s a privilege to express that freely through your choices,” she adds. True to her words, with films such as the action drama Operation Valentine, the gangster actioner Maalik and the spy thriller Tehran, she is steadily proving she is “much more than just a pretty face”. “I finally feel at home in Bollywood, because now people recognise me for my work.”

Manushi Chhillar (Outfit: House of Armuse | Jewellery: Aisshpra Gems & Jewels) (Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

Her choices also extend to fashion. From intricately embroidered sarees to edgy gowns, Manushi embraces it all. Yet, it’s Indian fashion that she proudly champions on the global stage. “It’s a blessing to be in a position where people are watching what I do,” she says. “I feel honoured to showcase the unique artistry of Indian handicrafts to the world,” says the actor.

Manushi Chhillar (Outfit: Wishful by W | Jewellery: Aisshpra Gems & Jewels) (Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

Raised in Bengaluru and Delhi, and later a medical student in Haryana, she had no idea how destiny would transform her path. “Fashion took a backseat in Haryana. I was completely devoted to my studies,” she recalls. “College life in Haryana meant dressing conservatively, in keeping with the cultural ethos. I’d often tell myself that once I’d finished my education, I’d travel the world and dress up every single day,” she laughs.

Manushi Chhillar {Outfit: Wishful by W | Jewellery: Aisshpra Gems & Jewels) (Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)