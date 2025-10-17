Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma swear by this 1 simple health hack to stay fit. Here’s why it works

Celebrities like actors Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma, and cricketer Virat Kohli have spoken about eating dinner early, often between 5:30 pm to 8 pm. But what are the benefits of adopting this habit? Also read | When Anushka Sharma revealed she eats dinner by 6 pm because of Vamika; listed benefits of sleeping, eating dinner early Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma eat dinner early to stay healthy. Know benefits of early dinners. (File Photos)

Eating an early dinner, ideally two to three hours before bed, offers numerous health benefits like improved digestion, better sleep quality, and weight management.

What are the benefits of eating dinner early?

In a July 2023 Instagram post, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary promoted early dinners as one of her four basic principles for weight loss, suggesting it can support hormonal balance and improve sleep.

She said, “You get so many different benefits when you are eating dinner early because your circadian rhythm kind of realigns. Melatonin which is your sleep hormone starts to get released in your bloodstream after sunset. And when you have a large meal post sunset, you’ll also release insulin which raises cortisol which is your stress hormone, this is the basic metabolic response for digestion of food.”

According to Rashi Chowdhary, when your internal clock gets enough time to rest, recoup, and recover, you experience reduced cravings, wake up with a flat stomach, and become more focused and productive. (Made using Gemini AI)

‘You wake up feeling energetic and refreshed’

The nutritionist added that your cortisol and melatonin compete with each other and cannot survive together, which can lead to a lot of hormonal issues. “So, when you start eating dinner early you give your body enough time to release melatonin to a point where between 10 pm to 2 am when it reaches its peak growth hormone, repair enzymes, restorative enzymes all of these get secreted and that's why you wake up feeling energetic and refreshed. When you sleep better your prefrontal cortex which is the part of brain responsible for logical thinking, it’s responsible for connecting with people in a more compassionate way, that part is lit up and you show up as much better human being,” Rashi said.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.