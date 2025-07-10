Priyanka Chopra recalls how she prevented a wardrobe malfunction at Miss World 2000: 'The dress was really deep so I...'

Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title in 2000. She was crowned Miss World 2000 in London, UK. In a July 9 interview with Vogue, the actor recalled the special day and revisited her most iconic outfits, starting with the custom white Hemant Trevedi gown she wore at Miss World 2000 finale. Also read | Priyanka Chopra reveals 2 most uncomfortable outfits she’s ever worn Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World 2000 in London. (File Photo)

'I was wearing this custom dress by Hemant Trivedi'

Priyanka shared how she used double-sided tape to secure her dress in place. This strategy is common among celebs, especially with revealing outfits or strapless designs, like the form-fitting gown Priyanka sported at Miss World 2000.

Sharing details, Priyanka Chopra saw a photo of her 2000 look, and said, “Aw, baby me. This is November 30, 2000. I remember that because it was the Miss World finale. It was 18-year-old me, and my life suddenly changed when I won this pageant. And I was wearing this custom dress by Hemant Trivedi, a very prolific designer in India who used to make costumes for all the beauty pageant contestants who went from India.”

'I'm actually holding my dress up'

She added, “I was really honored to wear this. Funny story though: this dress was like really deep... so I had it taped all the way. But this was like a four-hour show, and I was on stage this whole time. Obviously, in a pageant, so sweating away. So the tape had come off. So after I won, I'm doing namaste the whole time, but I'm actually holding my dress up.”

More details

After she won the Femina Miss India World 2000 title, Priyanka participated in the Miss World 2000 pageant in London and was crowned the winner on November 30, 2000. Her victory marked a milestone in her career, launching her into the spotlight and paving the way for her future success in the entertainment industry. After working in Indian films for decades, she gained international recognition for her work in Hollywood films and US TV shows.