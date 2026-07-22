...
...
Next Story

Exclusive| Navjot Gulati on his Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur starrer releasing after four years

After a four-year delay, Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur's Pooja Meri Jaan is set to premiere

Updated on: Jul 22, 2026, 16:04:22 IST
By Natasha Coutinho
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur starrer Pooja Meri Jaan is finally seeing the light of day after being in a limbo for four years. The thriller, was announced as part of a streaming platform's upcoming slate.

Navjot Gulati
Navjot Gulati

Pooja Meri Jaan, directed by Navjot Gulati and backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik had faced uncertainities because it was initially scheduled for release on another streaming platform. Gulati had in the past spoken about how negotiations with various streaming platforms repeatedly collapsed because the producers were asking for a high price.

Now that the film is finally nearing release the filmmaker says he holds no grudges and tells us, "The film is a courtroom drama and the story deals with abetment to suicide, which I feel was relevant four years ago and remains relevant today. I'm trying to focus on the fact that our film will finally be out there for people to see, rather than all the struggles to get a release in the past few years."

Meanwhile Gulati has moved on to his next, Badtameez Gill starring Vaani Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana among others. He says, "That film will have a theatrical release and is currently in post production. We are hoping it will be out by yearend."

 
huma qureshimrunal thakur
Home/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive| Navjot Gulati on his Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur starrer releasing after four years
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe