Exclusive | Nawazuddin, Tamannaah starrer Bole Chudiyan director lashes out on producer, claims non-payment of dues

On November 13, 2025, HT City reported that the makers of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Bole Chudiyan are planning to revive the stalled project with a new climax. Tamannaah Bhatia and Nawazuddin Siddiqui during the promotions of Bole Chudiyan.

A source close to the project stated, “Producers are aiming to present the film under a big banner jointly. They have plans to shoot the climax and are even planning to rope in a new director for it.”

In 2019, the film went into production and was almost finished until the makers and director got into an ugly spat. The climax, which required to shoot a courtroom sequence with Anurag Kashyap playing a lawyer, was put on a back burner. The film was stalled soon after and never saw the light of day.

Speaking to us now, director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui shared, "The producer did not pay anyone, including the entire cast and crew. My lead actors, Tamannaah and Nawazuddin, still have a large amount pending. After the scheduled pack-up on set, the team was house arrested by the line producer at the hotel. I have proof of the bounced cheques."

“Despite all this, we still signed an extension agreement earlier this year (HTCity has access to the contract copy) with the producer stating that the pending amount would be paid once the film recovers its money. Excluding the climax, there are a few scenes left to shoot along with one song,” he further added.

However, the fate of the film is still unclear. In his earlier interviews about the film, Nawaz had said that he had signed the film to break his serious image. Nawaz also tried his hand at romance in films like Jogira Sara Ra, Motichoor Chaknachoor, and Tiku Weds Sheru. Unfortunately, every film underperformed.