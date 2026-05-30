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Exclusive! Nikita Dutta: When it comes to mangoes, I never worry about the sugar rush

Actor Nikita Dutta shares her love for mangoes, starting each day with a whole Alphonso mango

Updated on: May 30, 2026 06:29 pm IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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For actor Nikita Dutta, known for films such as Kabir Singh (2019) and Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins (2025), summer and mangoes are inseparable. Joining HT City for a special summer shoot, the self-confessed mango lover opens up about her favourite varieties why the fruit is a non-negotiable part of her daily routine.

Nikita Dutta Pic: Satish Bate Location: Bayleaf cafe, Mumbai

One unusual food combination she swears by is “puri with mango”. “The first time I was introduced to puri with mango at a Gujarati friend’s house, I was surprised by the combination, but now I love it,” she says.

Elaborating on her love for the fruit, Nikita shares, “Mango is by default my summer essential. Every morning, I start my day with six soaked almonds and one whole mango. So unlike a lot of people who like eating mangoes for dessert, my day starts with a whole giant Alphonso mango. There’s also Kesar and Langda, but it’s the core taste that I love, making it my favourite fruit.” She recalls, “When we were kids, we had two mangoes divided among the three of us. Almost every day, I would fight with my sister, thinking she had more than me.”

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive! Nikita Dutta: When it comes to mangoes, I never worry about the sugar rush
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive! Nikita Dutta: When it comes to mangoes, I never worry about the sugar rush
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