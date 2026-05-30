Exclusive! Nikita Dutta: When it comes to mangoes, I never worry about the sugar rush

For actor Nikita Dutta, known for films such as Kabir Singh (2019) and Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins (2025), summer and mangoes are inseparable. Joining HT City for a special summer shoot, the self-confessed mango lover opens up about her favourite varieties why the fruit is a non-negotiable part of her daily routine.

Nikita Dutta Pic: Satish Bate Location: Bayleaf cafe, Mumbai

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One unusual food combination she swears by is “puri with mango”. “The first time I was introduced to puri with mango at a Gujarati friend’s house, I was surprised by the combination, but now I love it,” she says.

Elaborating on her love for the fruit, Nikita shares, “Mango is by default my summer essential. Every morning, I start my day with six soaked almonds and one whole mango. So unlike a lot of people who like eating mangoes for dessert, my day starts with a whole giant Alphonso mango. There’s also Kesar and Langda, but it’s the core taste that I love, making it my favourite fruit.” She recalls, “When we were kids, we had two mangoes divided among the three of us. Almost every day, I would fight with my sister, thinking she had more than me.”

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{{^usCountry}} On days she wants to indulge, actor says “vanilla ice cream with mango” is her go-to treat, though she sometimes swaps the ice cream for yoghurt to make it healthier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On days she wants to indulge, actor says “vanilla ice cream with mango” is her go-to treat, though she sometimes swaps the ice cream for yoghurt to make it healthier. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ask which co-star would easily win a mango-eating competition and she quips, “Abhishek Bachchan for sure. He would survive any eating competition.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ask which co-star would easily win a mango-eating competition and she quips, “Abhishek Bachchan for sure. He would survive any eating competition.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Talking about her summer essentials, she says, “With the kind of heat we are facing this summer, I carry my portable handheld fan to the set every day. Apart from that, it’s more about wearing cotton clothes, linen and lighter colours. I carry a change of clothes, a mini shower kit, and I try avoiding cold water because it can actually cause more damage to your body.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about her summer essentials, she says, “With the kind of heat we are facing this summer, I carry my portable handheld fan to the set every day. Apart from that, it’s more about wearing cotton clothes, linen and lighter colours. I carry a change of clothes, a mini shower kit, and I try avoiding cold water because it can actually cause more damage to your body.” {{/usCountry}}

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