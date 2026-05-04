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Exclusive | Ramesh Taurani reacts to clash of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Ram Charan's Peddi, here's what he says

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai producer Ramesh Taurani talks to us about the confirmed clash between his film and Ram Charan's Peddi.

Published on: May 04, 2026 06:41 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Varun Dhawan's next release Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has had a roller-coaster ride in terms of it's release date. Originally announced as a June 5, 2026 release date, it got postponed to June 12 after Yash's Toxic decided to release on June 4. It again decided to prepone to May 22, before finally reclaiming it's current slot: June 5.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Peddi

And then, the unexpected happened: actor Ram Charan's Peddi shifted to June 4 as well. But this time, the makers of Varun's rom-com are in no mood to budge.

Producer of Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Ramesh Taurani tells HT City exclusively, “Ab kya kar sakte hain, kuchh nahi. Koi na koi toh aayega hi. There are 52 weeks in a year, someone will clash. It's okay.” Ask him if they are considering a release date change again, and he asserts, “Not at all.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

release date ramesh taurani varun dhawan ram charan
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Ramesh Taurani reacts to clash of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Ram Charan's Peddi, here's what he says
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Ramesh Taurani reacts to clash of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Ram Charan's Peddi, here's what he says
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