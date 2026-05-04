Exclusive | Ramesh Taurani reacts to clash of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Ram Charan's Peddi, here's what he says

Varun Dhawan's next release Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has had a roller-coaster ride in terms of it's release date. Originally announced as a June 5, 2026 release date, it got postponed to June 12 after Yash's Toxic decided to release on June 4. It again decided to prepone to May 22, before finally reclaiming it's current slot: June 5.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Peddi

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And then, the unexpected happened: actor Ram Charan's Peddi shifted to June 4 as well. But this time, the makers of Varun's rom-com are in no mood to budge.

Producer of Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Ramesh Taurani tells HT City exclusively, “Ab kya kar sakte hain, kuchh nahi. Koi na koi toh aayega hi. There are 52 weeks in a year, someone will clash. It's okay.” Ask him if they are considering a release date change again, and he asserts, “Not at all.”

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{{^usCountry}} The clash at the box office now stands confirmed. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, co starring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde alongside Varun, is touted as a family entertainer, while Ram Charan's Peddi has sports at it's core. It will star Janhvi Kapoor opposite him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clash at the box office now stands confirmed. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, co starring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde alongside Varun, is touted as a family entertainer, while Ram Charan's Peddi has sports at it's core. It will star Janhvi Kapoor opposite him. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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