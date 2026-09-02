Exclusive| Rashmika Mandanna on hip injury: This is the most time Vijay and I spent together

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is set to resume shooting today after taking a month-and-a-half-long break following a hip injury she suffered on the set of her action thriller Mysaa in July.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

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Revealing how the injury happened, she tells us, “The tendon in my hip bone snapped while shooting a song. I felt the snap but continued shooting till I couldn’t lift my right leg. The next day, I visited the hospital and got an MRI. I was my happy self so the doctors didn't suspect an injury. The doctors were then surprised that I managed to walk up to the hospital all by myself. They told me my pain receptors are messed up!” She adds, “I have to be careful once I resume.”

Although doctors cleared her to return to work within a week, Rashmika chose to resume in just a day. She says, “I’m resuming the shoot for Ranabaali in Hyderabad because it’s up for release soon and I have 10 days of shoot left. I have two other films to shoot after that; I have my months planned, and I’m getting anxious looking at my calendar.”

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{{^usCountry}} The break gave her time to catch up on sleep, spend time with family, read and solve puzzles — things she says she’ll miss once she is back to her packed schedule. It also allowed her to spend quality time with her husband, actor-producer Vijay Deverakonda, for the first time since their wedding in February this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The break gave her time to catch up on sleep, spend time with family, read and solve puzzles — things she says she’ll miss once she is back to her packed schedule. It also allowed her to spend quality time with her husband, actor-producer Vijay Deverakonda, for the first time since their wedding in February this year. {{/usCountry}}

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She shares, “We didn’t get to see each other for three months after the wedding; we would just speak on the phone. This was the universe’s way of saying, calm down, I will keep you at home now. This is the most time we have spent together and it was strange but nice. He likes watching serious shows and K-dramas are my thing, so now we watch both. I have managed to convert him already.”Vijay, she says, would like more such downtime, but without the circumstances that brought it about. “Vijay says, ‘Let’s have more of this, but next time without an injury!’” she laughs.She adds that time flies when one is spending precious moments with family. “It didn't feel like I was unwell because I don't like to depend on anyone to help me. I cant just be on the bed, waiting for someone to help me get off it. I like to believe I'm fit to do things by myself. So I had a good time making memories with the family."

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