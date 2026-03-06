Rashmika Mandanna's bridal looks decoded

Soft glam, radiant skin, and timeless elegance—Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding-function makeup looks are pure bridal inspiration. From subtle glow to statement glam, we got Rashmika's makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar to spill the beans on what went into creating her bridal avatar. Vijay and Rashmika

Wedding wows- Tanvi says for the wedding look, the minute she and Rashmika saw the outfit and jewellery it was clear it had to be a traditional look they were going for. She says, "When I started speaking to Rashmika she was clear she didn't want to go the typical route of kohl in the eyes and defined kohl on the waterline. So we started thinking about what we could do that would not overpower the jewellery and outfit, we didn't want to take attention away from the beautiful headgear and necklaces. I kept the skin naturally flushed. For the eyes we used a crisp liner, not too thick and bronze in colour to add a twinkle in the eye. The wedding being in the morning we used a good amount of sunscreen and mosturiser and faceoil to keep the skin hydrated. We avoided foundation."

Sparkle for the sangeet- She says, "For the sangeet look we kept the skin dewy because her outfit was dramatic and had sparkle. We wanted to keep that without overpowering the outfit and jewellery. The lips were glossy. It was very different from the wedding look. Since she danced a lot we mattified the areas that tend to collect oil."

Rocking reception- For the recption look in Hyderabad when we saw the sindoor red sari and black with dull gold border, we thought adding kohl to the eyes would stand out. So we opted for dull gold eyeshadow and used smudged kohl above and below the eyes, well blended and smoked out. We opted for warm brown blush, so it would not clash with the colour of the sari. The skin was mattified baecuse being the reception she was required to stand long hours. We used just lip pencil and gloss on the lips.

Must have in your kit if you are a bride -to- be

-Hyderating primers, hyderating spray and a good sunscreen essentital in bridal kit.

- Add Lip balm. cream blushes in neutral colours.

-Dont forget long wear lipliners with hydrating lipsticks, and keep a nice compact powder handy.

-Avoid heavy contour and baking, they make the skin feel dehydrated. Also avoid cakey foundation and blinding highlighters.