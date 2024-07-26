EXCLUSIVE: Sahil Sangha’s next web series titled Destiny to release mid next year; more deets inside

After making a mark with films such as Bazaar (2018), Bobby Jasoos (2014), and Love Breakups Zindagi (2011), Sahil Sangha ventured into the world of OTT with his directorial web series Kafas (2023). Now, he is gearing up for his next digital project, tentatively titled Destiny, which promises to be a thrilling drama. Sahil Sangha

According to an exclusive source, Sangha has opted to cast fresh talent for this series, steering clear of familiar faces. “Destiny is going to be a thriller drama. As for the cast, he has onboarded fresh talent for this project since he didn’t want any known faces. The whole cast has been finalised and the shoot will start in two months after pre-production,” the insider tells us.

The source also reveals that the production team has chosen September for the shoot to avoid the heavy rainy season in Delhi. “They will commence the shoot from September 10 in Delhi and it will go on for 15-20 days. The whole cast and crew wanted the heavy rainy season in the capital to go away before they started the shoot,” the source adds.

The team is keen on capturing the essence of Delhi and has scheduled both day and night shoots across iconic locations in the capital city. “Both night and day shoots have been scheduled. The locations that have been decided include Connaught Place, Gurugram, Hauz Khas village, and Dilli Haat,” the source ends.