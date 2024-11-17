EXCLUSIVE| Sana Sultan's first interview after wedding: Wajid ji is my male version

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Sana Sultan gave a big surprise recently as she got married in the pilgrimage city Madinah, Saudi Arabia to husband Mohammad Wazid on November 3. In her first interview post wedding, the actor reveals that they had been dating for one-and-a-half years. “We were acquaintances before and one day, he randomly asked my relationship status, and I said I am single. He was looking for a girl for nikaah and he directly asked me,” she shares. Sana Sultan's first interview after wedding

While she declined the nikaah proposal at the time, she did propose the idea of getting to know each other. But interestingly, there has never been any formal proposal between them during the entire duration of their courtship. “It was so organic. None of us remember who said I love you to whom. We were both on a healing journey, and I was manifesting that whoever I meet next, he should be my final guy. And he came in my life when I needed someone. I thought he's my male version and he thought I am his female version,” the actor says.

Recalling the moment she felt ready for marriage, Sana Sultan shares, “One day I was just acting stupid with Wajid ji, and I suddenly asked him if he thinks I need therapy. He just said, ‘No darling, you don't need therapy, you just need me.’ That’s when I knew.” Raving about her husband, the actor says, “He is a green forest, so much so that a girl like me is a red flag in front of him. For an ambitious girl like me, it is either a super supportive partner or no partner at all. But he always said ‘Sana you have a spark and you are meant to do big things in life’. He never tried to change me, not even my surname after marriage.”

Sana feels that getting to have their nikaah at Madinah was a “divine intervention”. “We wanted our nikaah to be very intimate. One day, I was praying namaz and then I went up to him and said ‘Wajid ji, can we have our nikaah in Madinah?’ He said isse behtar kuch ho hi nahi sakta. I didn’t even think I would get married this year for that matter but when God wants something for you, it just happens. I visualised seeing Madinah in front of me while I was having my nikaah, and it got fulfilled.,” she says, adding that she and Wajid went for their first Umraah right after marriage, accompanied by their parents.

Sana and Wajid kept their relationship halal before marriage, that is staying away from physical intimacy. Ask her why and she responds, “This is not just from a religious point of view. But even religion talks logic to a great extent. If you are with someone without being much physical, you have so much more to offer, apart from physical intimacy. Aaj ke time pe physical intimacy nikaal do relationships se to partners ke paas kuch hota hi nahi hai to offer each other.”

But why did she not reveal Wajid’s face in their first wedding pics? “I wanted to keep it a surprise. People went crazy after that, and in just one night, Wajid ji’s followers went from 700 to 12000 on Instagram. I told him, agar main 4-5 din aur nahi dikhati, to aapke followers 2-3 lakh to ho jaate,” she quips.