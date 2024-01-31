 (Exclusive) SANAM band drummer Keshav Dhanraj to marry Marcia on Valentine’s Day - Hindustan Times
(Exclusive) SANAM band drummer Keshav Dhanraj to marry Marcia on Valentine’s Day

BySoumya Vajpayee
Jan 31, 2024 01:46 PM IST

SANAM band drummer Keshav Dhanraj will have a church wedding with Marcia D'Souza on February 14.

Musician Keshav Dhanraj and Marcia D'Souza will exchange wedding vows on Valentine’s Day. Dhanraj, the drummer of the four-member Indian pop band Sanam exclusively tells us that the ceremony would take place at an ocean-side venue in Mumbai’s Colaba area. “We will have a church wedding on February 14, followed by a fun reception in respect to Marcia’s culture. The details of the events planned will be a surprise for all our guests. But a lot of time and effort is going into planning a fun special day for everyone,” says Dhanraj.

Keshav Dhanraj and Marcia D'Souza on the day of the proposal
Keshav Dhanraj and Marcia D'Souza on the day of the proposal

The couple registered their marriage in August last year and they want to make their formal wedding ceremony “sweet and intimate”. The musician adds, “We are so excited and have been planning our dream wedding together. Some of our closest friends and family from different parts of India as well as from Canada, Australia, USA, Kuwait and Dubai will be joining us. We have decided to keep the guest list really small and intimate."

Dhanraj and D’Souza dated for five years before taking the plunge. Recalling how he proposed his then girlfriend, Dhanraj says, “I started off by visiting her brothers and parents to ask for their blessings before planning a dream proposal that took me months to execute. I spent almost a month finding the perfect stone to go with the perfect ring. After which, a friend and I planned a magical surprise proposal in the tulip gardens of Amsterdam.”

    Soumya Vajpayee

    Soumya Vajpayee is the Senior Editor (Lifestyle & City) for Hindustan Times HT City (Mumbai and Pune) and writes on music, entertainment and lifestyle.

