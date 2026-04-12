Exclusive | Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna calls Samay Raina’s India's Got Latent ‘ashleel’: Season 2 nahi aana chahiye

During his special, Still Alive, on April 7, comedian Samay Raina addressed the infamous episode of his show India's Got Latent featuring YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. He also announced a second season and took a jibe at actor Mukesh Khanna. On social media, the Shaktimaan actor has already compared Samay to ‘kutte ki dum’ after the comedian claimed ‘Shaktimaan ne bachhe maare hain’. Reacting to a second season of India's Got Latent, Mukesh tells us, “Nahi aane dena chahiye. Mujhe hairani hai ki yeh banda chhati thok ke kyun keh raha hai ki mera season 2 aa raha hai? Galti inki nahi hai, galti inko program dene waalo ki galti hai. Main YouTube ko bhi kahunga ki aap kaise aise ashleel program ko allow kar dete ho. How do you allow people who crack below the belt jokes? Khule aam gaaliyan de rahe hain. Aisa platform kisi ne toh diya hoga. Toh main isko kuchh nahi bol raha, isko mila hai toh use karega, par diya kisne hai yeh platform? Mujhe unse shikayat hai. I have a complaint against the listeners who laugh at their words. Do these people not have their own conscience or values, that they are entertaining such language? How can you think of it as a medium of entertainment? This is not a joke. Even a joke has a limit. It is important that no one is hurt.”

Shaktimaan vs Samay Raina

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The actor goes on to add, “Only time will tell if the show will return or not. Poora desh khada ho gaya tha iske program aur Allahbadia (Ranveer Allahbadia) ke khilaaf. A year later, he says he’s coming back with season 2. I am shocked. Let's see, let it come. Then the whole country will stand up against him.”

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{{^usCountry}} When asked if he ever met Samay, would Mukesh be interested in sitting down and talking to the comedian, the actor replies, “Samjhaana usko hota hai jo samajhna chahta hai. Yeh aadmi apne aap ko itna bada samajhta hai ki Shaktimaan tak ko criticise kar raha hai. Toh usko Mukesh Khanna ek actor kya samjhaayega? Jisko Shaktimaan ka vajood nahi pata, importance nahi pata, uss aadmi ko main baithke kya samjhaaunga? Jab poora desh Shaktimaan ke saath hai, agar Samay Raina uske saath nahi hai toh koi farak nahi padhta mujhe. Jo nuksaan hoga uska hoga. Ek bigda hua jo youth hota hai, usko jab khud realise hota hai, toh hi sudharta hai. Naa woh maa ki sunta hai, naa woh baap ki sunta hai. Aaj kal sab log Google ki sunte hain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked if he ever met Samay, would Mukesh be interested in sitting down and talking to the comedian, the actor replies, “Samjhaana usko hota hai jo samajhna chahta hai. Yeh aadmi apne aap ko itna bada samajhta hai ki Shaktimaan tak ko criticise kar raha hai. Toh usko Mukesh Khanna ek actor kya samjhaayega? Jisko Shaktimaan ka vajood nahi pata, importance nahi pata, uss aadmi ko main baithke kya samjhaaunga? Jab poora desh Shaktimaan ke saath hai, agar Samay Raina uske saath nahi hai toh koi farak nahi padhta mujhe. Jo nuksaan hoga uska hoga. Ek bigda hua jo youth hota hai, usko jab khud realise hota hai, toh hi sudharta hai. Naa woh maa ki sunta hai, naa woh baap ki sunta hai. Aaj kal sab log Google ki sunte hain.” {{/usCountry}}

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We contacted Samay, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

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