Exclusive | Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur: Won’t let Priya own everything

Days after late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya S Kapur, removed his mother, Rani Kapur, from the RK family trust, the latter has now spoken out about the ₹30,000 crore inheritance dispute following her son’s death in June 2025, and how it has affected her.

Sunjay Kapur with mother Rani Kapur

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Rani shares, “It’s been a very difficult time for the family, very traumatic for me. I lost my only son. I was always with him, I was living with him. We went on holidays. I was with him in the UK when he passed. I’m very emotional and very upset about it. I have to take sleeping pills at night to sleep, thinking about what we have, what my son has done.”

Speaking about how the automotive technology company Sona Comstar came to be, she adds, “My husband (Surinder Kapur, the founder of the Sona Group) built the factory and the work. We were living in Mumbai and moved to Delhi later, and I was very happy. We had family there, but the house was my own creation, and she (Priya) now thinks that she owns everything, which is not going to happen as long as I am alive. I’m not going to let her do that.”

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{{^usCountry}} Choosing to place her faith in the judicial system, the 80-year-old Kapur matriarch says, “It’s sad that he married this girl. That’s all she wanted. And now she thinks that she can take over. It’s not possible. There is a law in this country. The law exists, and I have to have her out of my life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Choosing to place her faith in the judicial system, the 80-year-old Kapur matriarch says, “It’s sad that he married this girl. That’s all she wanted. And now she thinks that she can take over. It’s not possible. There is a law in this country. The law exists, and I have to have her out of my life.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rani is currently living in Mumbai and has not returned to her Delhi home since Sunjay’s passing. She alleges that Priya did not allow her to take her belongings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rani is currently living in Mumbai and has not returned to her Delhi home since Sunjay’s passing. She alleges that Priya did not allow her to take her belongings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “After Sunjay passed away, we had a paath two to three days later. She (Priya) came and told me, ‘I’m going to go pick up my son’, who she had left with her sister in London. I said, ‘OK.’ Then I took a flight to Mumbai, and after that she never asked me why I wasn’t coming back. She hasn’t even allowed me to come back to Delhi and take my own things from my own house,” says Rani, who now calls her daughters, Mandhira and Superna, her only family. On equation with Karisma Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After Sunjay passed away, we had a paath two to three days later. She (Priya) came and told me, ‘I’m going to go pick up my son’, who she had left with her sister in London. I said, ‘OK.’ Then I took a flight to Mumbai, and after that she never asked me why I wasn’t coming back. She hasn’t even allowed me to come back to Delhi and take my own things from my own house,” says Rani, who now calls her daughters, Mandhira and Superna, her only family. On equation with Karisma Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Talking about the bond she shares with Sunjay Kapur’s ex-wife, actor Karisma Kapoor and their children Samaira and Kiaan, Rani says, “I’ve always had a good relationship with Karisma; she has grown up in this house. The girls have grown up together. It’s the world that presumes things and writes about it. But it doesn’t bother me. I still meet her all the time. I go on holidays with her and the kids, so there’s nothing stopping me from that. I love Samaira and Kiaan; they are my grandchildren.”

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