...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Exclusive | Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur: Won’t let Priya own everything

Late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, shares how she is coping with the loss of her son and fighting a legal battle with his widow, Priya S Kapur

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 10:58 am IST
By Yashika Mathur
Advertisement

Days after late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya S Kapur, removed his mother, Rani Kapur, from the RK family trust, the latter has now spoken out about the 30,000 crore inheritance dispute following her son’s death in June 2025, and how it has affected her.

Sunjay Kapur with mother Rani Kapur

Rani shares, “It’s been a very difficult time for the family, very traumatic for me. I lost my only son. I was always with him, I was living with him. We went on holidays. I was with him in the UK when he passed. I’m very emotional and very upset about it. I have to take sleeping pills at night to sleep, thinking about what we have, what my son has done.”

Speaking about how the automotive technology company Sona Comstar came to be, she adds, “My husband (Surinder Kapur, the founder of the Sona Group) built the factory and the work. We were living in Mumbai and moved to Delhi later, and I was very happy. We had family there, but the house was my own creation, and she (Priya) now thinks that she owns everything, which is not going to happen as long as I am alive. I’m not going to let her do that.”

Talking about the bond she shares with Sunjay Kapur’s ex-wife, actor Karisma Kapoor and their children Samaira and Kiaan, Rani says, “I’ve always had a good relationship with Karisma; she has grown up in this house. The girls have grown up together. It’s the world that presumes things and writes about it. But it doesn’t bother me. I still meet her all the time. I go on holidays with her and the kids, so there’s nothing stopping me from that. I love Samaira and Kiaan; they are my grandchildren.”

 
bollywood actor sunjay kapur
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur: Won’t let Priya own everything
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur: Won’t let Priya own everything
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.