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Exclusive | Swaroop Khan on being falsely declared dead: There should be stricter safeguards in place

PK singer, Swaroop Khan shares how he was mistakenly reported dead

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 05:10 am IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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Singer Swaroop Khan recently found himself at the centre of a bizarre online mix-up after Google briefly showed him as deceased, and the Rajasthani folk singer reveals that initially, he couldn't stop laughing at the absurdity of the situation. But eventually, it did hit him hard.

Exclusive | Swaroop Khan on being falsely declared dead: There should be stricter safeguards in place

Speaking to HT City, Khan shares when he first learnt about the error when a friend sent him a screenshot. “One of my friends shared it with me and my manager. When I saw it, I started laughing. I thought, ‘What is this? I am sitting here alive and well, and I have been declared dead,’” he recalls.

The singer who is known for songs like Tharki Chokro (PK, 2014) and Ghoomar (Padmaavat, 2018), believes the information may have originated from Wikipedia and was subsequently reflected on Google. “We checked and realised it had happened because of Wikipedia. Anyone can edit things there. My team got it corrected and by last night it had been removed,” he shares.

While Khan initially reacted with humour, he admits the incident was disturbing. “I felt very bad. Without knowing anything, how can someone say that a person is no longer in this world? Thankfully, it didn’t reach my family first. Otherwise, they would have been extremely worried,” says the 34 year old. Pointing at the wider implications of such misinformation, Khan says, “Imagine if I had been travelling or unreachable for several hours. My family would have been disturbed. These things can create unnecessary panic and confusion.”

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Swaroop Khan on being falsely declared dead: There should be stricter safeguards in place
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Swaroop Khan on being falsely declared dead: There should be stricter safeguards in place
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